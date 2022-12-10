WAX (WAXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.88 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $135.03 million and $18.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.52 or 0.05522722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00505295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.67 or 0.30202973 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,669,396 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,300,455,941.891839 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05902801 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,863,703.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.