Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.15% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.