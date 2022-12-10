Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,581 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFG. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

