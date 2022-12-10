Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 2,442 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

