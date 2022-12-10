Walken (WLKN) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

