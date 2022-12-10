Wahed Invest LLC Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $239.01 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

