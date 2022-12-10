Wahed Invest LLC Sells 152 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

