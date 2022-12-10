Wahed Invest LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $19,019,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

