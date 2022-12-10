Wahed Invest LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

