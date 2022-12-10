Wahed Invest LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,038,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

