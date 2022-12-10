Wahed Invest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

