Vow (VOW) One Day Volume Hits $354,303.74

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Vow has a market cap of $120.62 million and approximately $354,303.74 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004479 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

