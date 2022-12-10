Voce Capital Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Voce Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,416 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for about 4.6% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Voce Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Evolent Health worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 199.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

