Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.