Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $489.00 million-$494.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.18 million. Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VRA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.97.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
