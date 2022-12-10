Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $489.00 million-$494.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.18 million. Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of VRA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

