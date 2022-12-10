Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

