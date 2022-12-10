Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

