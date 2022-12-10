Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3,878.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $33,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 590,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $223.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

