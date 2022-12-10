VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 383,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 205,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98,502 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

