VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 383,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 205,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98,502 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
ANGL stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.