Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

