Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $570,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $486,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

