Utah Retirement Systems Has $48.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $5,828,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

