Utah Retirement Systems Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

