Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 149.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $240,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.28 and a 200-day moving average of $360.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

