UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00021886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $1.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00445312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018489 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.74224386 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,386,804.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.