Unizen Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and $142,171.26 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

