Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 898 shares traded.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

