United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.