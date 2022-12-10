United Services Automobile Association Buys 18,579 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

