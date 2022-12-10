United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

