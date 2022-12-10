United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.8-30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

Shares of UNFI opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

