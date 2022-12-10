TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TDG traded down $4.77 on Friday, hitting $609.70. 181,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.50. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $697.67.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.