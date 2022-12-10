Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.30 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.30 billion and approximately $29.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00010726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00239861 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86694434 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $29,006,488.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

