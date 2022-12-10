Threshold Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $188.01 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0190071 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,852,191.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

