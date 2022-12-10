Theta Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.70 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $234.41 million and $6.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078319 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00056720 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009975 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025435 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005194 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000134 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
