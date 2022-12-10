The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Western Union Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

