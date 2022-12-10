The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
Western Union Trading Up 0.5 %
Western Union stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
