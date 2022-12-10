The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Western Union stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

