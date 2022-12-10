The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Financial Avengers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

