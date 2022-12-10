The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.