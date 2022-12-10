The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $979.22

Shares of The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 979.22 ($11.94) and traded as low as GBX 976 ($11.90). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 983.50 ($11.99), with a volume of 270,412 shares.

The Monks Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 979.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 988.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

About The Monks Investment Trust

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

