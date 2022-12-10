The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4,786.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

