The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808,472 shares of company stock valued at $117,617,065 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $359.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

