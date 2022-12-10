The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$93.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$72.94 and a 1 year high of C$106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.91.

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

