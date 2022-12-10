The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $762.88

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.88 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 754.66 ($9.20). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.25), with a volume of 41,416 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 763.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 747.64. The firm has a market cap of £711.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

