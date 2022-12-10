Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,782.01 on Major Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,782.01 or 0.10376365 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $86.34 million and approximately $119,431.53 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

