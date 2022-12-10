Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after buying an additional 444,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.