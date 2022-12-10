Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

THQ opened at $20.20 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $379,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

