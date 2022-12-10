Tamarack Advisers LP Takes Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. ICU Medical accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $153.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

