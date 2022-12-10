Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Bioventus accounts for about 3.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.97% of Bioventus worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bioventus by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 98,302 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 96,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

BVS stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

