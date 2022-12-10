SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,304 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $184,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

